DOH reminds public to do 4S vs dengue as cases start to rise

The Department of Health (DOH) today reminded the public to follow the 4S strategy against dengue as cases have been noted to start rising.

“The rains have come and it only takes about two weeks for mosquitoes to breed and fully mature into dengue-causing mosquitoes, hence it is time to implement the 4S strategy in our households,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said.

The Health Chief renewed his call to the public to prevent dengue by implementing the enhanced 4-S strategy in their households. 4-S stands for “Search and destroy” mosquito-breeding sites, employ “Self-protection measures” (i.e. wearing long pants and long sleeved shirts, and daily use of mosquito repellent), “Seek early consultation”, and “Support fogging/spraying” only in hotspot areas where increase in cases is registered for two consecutive weeks to prevent an impending outbreak.

According to the latest report of the DOH Epidemiology Bureau, there were 3,610 dengue cases reported from June 16 to 22. This number brings the cases recorded, from all over the country since January 1 to June 22, to a cumulative total of 98,179 , with 428 deaths.The reported cases for June 16 to 22 alone is eight percent (8%) higher compared to the same period last year (3,330 cases).

Since January, the highest number of cases came from Western Visayas (11,285), CaLaBaRZon (10,313), Central Visayas (8,773), SOCCSKSARGEN (8,297), and Southern Mindanao (8,289).

Meanwhile, the DOH clarified that the alleged outbreak in the Ilocos province were confined to specific barangays only and not the whole province. The DOH Center for Health Development Office in Region 1, Northern Luzon, reported a total of 353 dengue cases from Ilocos Norte from January 1 to June 29, this is 47.7% higher than the number of cases reported for the same period in 2018.Most of the cases came from Laoag City (94), Badoc (43), Batac City (29), Pagudpud (21), and Dingras (20). There were no deaths reported.

“We are appealing to the public to take to heart the 4S strategy especially in Metro Manila where water rationing is being implemented. Cover all water containers in order to prevent mosquitoes from breeding. Let’s do the 4S!” Duque concluded.