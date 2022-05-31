DOH records lower dengue cases for the first half of 2022

The Department of Health (DOH) reports a significant decrease in the number of cumulative dengue cases in the country from January 1 to May 7, 2022.

Based on data gathered by the Epidemiology Bureau (EB), a six percent (6%) decrease has been recorded - from 27,010 last year, down to 25,268 this year for the said period. Weekly dengue case counts in 2022 were also significantly lower, except from March 20 to April 30, also known as Morbidity Weeks 12 to 17, with 11,435 dengue cases reported, which is 94% higher than the cases reported during the same specific time period in 2021 (5,901).

EB observed that Regions II, VII, VIII, IX, X,XI, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) are the areas contributing to the increase of dengue cases in the recent morbidity weeks.

Cumulatively, most dengue cases were reported from Region VII at 13% (3,198 cases), Region III at 12% (3,087 cases), and Region IX at 10% (2,522). In the most recent reported period, from April 10 to May 7, 2022 where 6,622 cases were reported, most of the cases were also from the same regions with Region IX making up 14% (908 cases), Region VII at 13% (881 cases), and Region III at 9% (593).

To avoid the continuous increase in Dengue cases, the DOH reminds the public of the need to practice the following 4S behaviors, which stands for Search and destroy breeding places, Secure self-protection, Seek early consultation, and Support fogging/spraying in hotspot areas - especially as the country is experiencing the rainy season.

“As the rainy season approaches, many diseases spread - and one of those is Dengue. We are taking proactive actions in preventing outbreaks and raising awareness to curb the increase in the number of cases. Rest assured that the DOH is closely monitoring every disease trend, and is well-prepared to respond to any healthcare aid any Juan or Juana may need,” said Dr. Maria Rosario Singh-Vergeire, Undersecretary of Health and Official DOH Spokesperson.