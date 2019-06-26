26 Jun 2019

DOH records increase of measles cases in Caraga

By Jennifer P. Gaitano

BUTUAN CITY, June 25 (PIA) - More than 1,200 cases of measles have been recorded in the Caraga region. This is based on the latest data released by the Department of Health (DOH) Caraga.

From January 1 to June 22, 2019, cases of measles have already reached to 506 percent higher than 199 percent of the same period last year.

According to DOH Caraga regional director Dr. Jose Llacuna Jr., the department continues to combat against said disease by providing vaccines and intensifying advocacy campaign particularly in areas which have the high number of measles.

Based on DOH’s record, Caraga was declared above alert level due to the increasing number of cases wherein for June 2019 alone, some 20 individuals have already died due to measles, 18 of which are from Agusan del Sur particularly in the municipality of San Luis with two fatality; municipality of Loreto with three fatality; and four in Talacogon.

Dr. Maria Wilda Silva of DOH central office also encouraged the government agencies and private companies to extend support and help fight the spread of measles.

Dr. Achyut Shrestha, medical officer of the World Health Organization (WHO), revealed that there are several reasons for one to acquire the disease. He said aside from lack of vaccine, malnutrition is also a contributory factor, where individuals easily get sick and infected.

The DOH-CHD also noticed that most of those affected by measles are the indigenous peoples.

Meanwhile, DOH Caraga is continuously monitoring the status of the measles-affected areas in the region. (NCLM/JPG/PIA-Caraga)

