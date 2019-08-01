01 Aug 2019

DOH: Prevention is key to avert dengue outbreak

from Government of the Philippines
By Leonard T. Pineda, I
ILOILO CITY, Aug. 1 (PIA) -- The Department of Health (DOH) underscored the importance of preventive measures to deter outbreaks such as dengue fever.

In a press conference held July 25 at District 21 Hotel here, DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III emphasized the enhanced “4S strategy”, which stands for search and destroy mosquito-breeding sites; self-protection measures; seek early consultation; and support fogging or spraying in hotspot areas to prevent an impending outbreak.

“An ounce of prevention is better than pounds of cure and nothing is more compelling than this adage,” he said.

He said it is wise and smart to invest in preventive measures and in health promotions and campaigns.

“We have to prevent rather than go to the very expensive business of treating and not only that but bringing these patients and exposing them to the risks of deadly complications,” he added.

Duque recently visited the city and province of Iloilo to assess the dengue situation and conduct a dialogue with selected local chief executives in Western Visayas.

The DOH Secretary also said that a total of P39.19 million worth of medicines, supplies and other logistics have been provided to Region 6.

He also inspected government hospitals including the West Visayas State University Medical Center, Western Visayas Medical Center, the rural health unit in Cabatuan, Iloilo and Ramon Tabiana Memorial District Hospital, also in Cabatuan. (JBG/LTP/PIA-Iloilo)

