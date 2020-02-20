DOH-Northern Samar intensifies efforts vs dengue

By Ailene N. Diaz

Published on February 20, 2020

CATARMAN, Northern Samar, Feb. 20 (PIA) -- The Department of Health in Northern Samar is intensifying its information campaign efforts against the spread of dengue.

This is in response to the latest report of 112 dengue cases recorded for the period January 1-28, as disclosed by Dr. Rommel Francisco, DOH Provincial Officer in a PIA radio program.

The dengue cases came from 17 out of 24 towns of Northern Samar, namely: Catarman (Capital town), Mondragon, San Isidro, Capul, Palapag, Lavezares, Pambujan, Allen, Biri, Bobon, Laoang, Rosario, San Jose, San Roque, Catubig, Lope de Vegas and Silvino Lobos.

“Dengue fever and dengue hemorrhagic fever are acute viral infections that affect infants, young children and adults caused by Aedes aegypti mosquito bite, transmitted by a day-biting mosquito, and these mosquitoes lay eggs in clear and stagnant water found in flower vases, cans, bottles, old rubber tires, among others,” explained Francisco.

“If a person shows signs and symptoms such as sudden onset of high fever, joint and muscle pains, pain behind the eyes, weakness, skin rashes, nosebleeding, abdominal pain, vomiting, dark-colored stools and difficulty in breathing, give him sufficient amount of water, never give aspirin for fever, and if symptoms persist bring the patient to the nearest hospital,” Francisco advised.

For prevention and control, Dr. Francisco still pushes for search and destroy, self protection measures, seek early consultation and say yes to fogging when there is an impending outbreak.

There have been lots of measures being implemented to prevent and control the spread of dengue and the latest is the initiative of Dr. Francisco called Roadmap Towards Dengue-Free Barangay which was adopted by the Department of the Interior and Local Government thru a memo directing implementation in all barangays in Region 8. (LDL/ADiaz/PIA-Northern Samar)