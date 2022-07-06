DOH logs 51,622 dengue cases, up 58% from 2021

By Ma. Teresa Montemayor

MANILA – The country has logged 51,622 dengue cases from January 1 to June 18, 2022, the Department of Health (DOH) said Monday.

In a Viber message to reporters, the DOH noted the figure is 58 percent higher compared to the 32,610 reported cases during the same period last year.

Most of the dengue cases were reported in Central Luzon with 6,641 or 13 percent; Central Visayas, 6,361 or 12 percent; and Zamboanga Peninsula, 4,767 or 9 percent.

For the period of May 8 to June 18, about 13,075 cases were recorded. Of the tally, 1,826 or 14 percent were from Central Luzon; 1,570 or 12 percent from Central Visayas; and 1,175 or 9 percent from the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

An increasing trend during the same period was also seen in the Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao Region, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and CAR.

Fifteen out of 17 Regions – Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, BARMM, CAR, and the National Capital Region – exceeded the alert/epidemic threshold for the past four weeks.

A total of 239 deaths due to dengue were reported nationwide – 40 in January; 37 in February; 34 in March; 47 in April; 62 in May; and 19 in June.

“For preventive and control actions, the public is reminded to continuously observe and practice the following 4S strategies: search and destroy breeding places; secure self-protection; seek early consultation; and support fogging or spraying in hotspot areas,” the DOH said. (PNA)