DOH, LGUs to roll out MR OPV SIA in 2021

By Leonard T. Pineda, I

ILOILO CITY, Dec. 21 (PIA) – The Department of Health (DOH), in partnership with the various local government units (LGUs), will roll out the nationwide measles, rubella, and polio supplemental immunization activity (MR OPV SIA) in February next year.

DOH Western Visayas Center for Health Development regional director Dr. Marlyn W. Convocar said that mass immunization activity for measles, rubella, and polio is necessary to forestall impending outbreaks in 2021.

“This is high time for us to submit our children for immunization because the vaccines are available and these are for free,” she said in a media release.

The MR OPV SIA will be conducted in two phases. Phase 1 has been conducted last October 2020 in Mindanao, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley Region, MIMAROPA Region, and Bicol Region.

Phase 2 will commence on February 2021 wherein Western Visayas in included, with targeted recipients of measles and rubella vaccines will be those children aging nine to 59 months, while oral polio vaccine will be given to children who are zero to 59 months old.

In Western Visayas, 770,279 children are aimed to be vaccinated for the second phase of the MR OPV SIA.

Convocar emphasized that measles, rubella, and polio vaccines are safe and effective and these have been given for more than 40 years.

“These will give our children a good start at life so they can grow to be healthy, productive adults in the future,” she said.

Meanwhile, DOH WV CHD assured that all healthcare workers in the region have been trained with infection, prevention, and control.

Likewise, they will be provided with personal protective equipment and strict compliance with the minimum public health standards during the conduct of MR OPV SIA will be observed. (JSC/LTP/PIA6 Iloilo)