DOH, LGUS Commence MR-OPV SIA Amid Typhoon

Despite the heavy rainfall brought about by Typhoon Quinta and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Health (DOH), together with the Local Government Units (LGUs), have commenced the Measles, Rubella and Oral Polio Vaccine Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR-OPV SIA) last October 26, 2020 in the Cordillera, Ilocos, Cagayan Valley, MIMAROPA and Bicol Regions in Luzon and Measles, Rubella SIA in the whole of Mindanao.

Minimum public health standards and infection prevention and control measures were strictly observed in all vaccination posts to ensure safety and minimize transmission of COVID-19.

For Measles-Rubella (MR) immunization, the overall coverage is 5% or 231,996 infants and children, 9-59 months old, were vaccinated. For bivalent Oral Polio Vaccine (bOPV) immunization in Luzon Regions, the overall coverage is 2% or 35,927 infants and children, 0-59 months old, were vaccinated.

Several municipalities have yet to begin their implementation because of extreme weather conditions and strict quarantine protocols in areas with rising cases of COVID-19.“The DOH calls all implementing units to remain resolute in achieving the goals of MR-OPV SIA amidst the obstacles being faced,” Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque III said. “The DOH would like to thank all individuals and organizations who are devoting their time, effort and expertise and unwavering support for this campaign,” he added.

“In our fight against these vaccine-preventable diseases, we need to ensure that NO child is left behind unvaccinated. We have a month to implement a quality immunization activity and I encourage our health workers and vaccination teams to exert all effort and protect our children from these highly transmissible and infectious diseases,” the Health Chief concluded.