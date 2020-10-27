DOH launches measles, rubella, polio immunization activity

By Oliver T. Baccay

Published on October 26, 2020

AMULUNG, Cagayan, Oct. 26 (PIA) - - Some 25 children aged 0-5 have been immunized during the "Measles Rubella and Polio Supplemental Immunization" (MR-Polio SIA) launching for Cagayan Valley Region held at Amulung East Central School, this town.

Health Regional Director Dr. Rio Magpantay, during the ceremonial immunization, encouraged parents to have their children immunized under five years old to stop measles transmission and prevent children from having polio.

He said there's a low accomplishment rate on immunization countrywide in the past due to the lack of support from parents whose reason is fears on the side effects of the vaccines.

"Aside from this, one of the reasons of low immunization rate is the targeting system we have in which the population is much much higher than the target for the immunization. Other reason is the accessibility in the far flung areas in which our health workers could hardly reach the remote zones," Magpantay stated.

As a response to the health worker deployment in the far-flung areas, Magpantay said DOH has implemented the nurse deployment program in which barrio towns are given nurses to serve the marginalized.

"We also have the 'Doctor to the Barrio' program wherein we send doctors to the remote towns to serve the people in the countryside. So please don't hesitate to seek help from them. we are here to help you," Magpantay stressed.

He also urged parents to trust the immunization program of the government as it guarantees good health of their children who will be the future leaders of the country. (MDCT/OTB/PIA-Cagayan)