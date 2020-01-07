07 Jan 2020

DOH extends polio campaign until April

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 06 Jan 2020 View Original

The Department of Health (DOH) today announced additional rounds of Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio (SPKP) in all regions of Mindanao and the National Capital Region, extending the campaign until April 2020.

For NCR, two (2) additional rounds are scheduled on January 27 to February 7 and March 9 to March 20, 2020. For Mindanao, a limited response round will be conducted in Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, Zamboanga City, Isabela City, and Lambayong, Sultan Kudarat on January 6 to 12, 2020; and additional two (2) rounds for all regions in Mindanao are scheduled on February 17 to March 1 and March 23 to April 4, 2020.

“We need the participation of everybody to successfully end this outbreak – other government agencies, the local government units, partners, our local health workers and bakunators,” the Health Secretary emphasized.

In 2019, the DOH has successfully conducted several vaccination rounds of the SPKP campaign in response to the polio outbreak. Additional rounds for the SPKP were scheduled to address the reported positive polio cases from the Acute Flaccid Paralysis Surveillance in Mindanao, and positive environmental samples in Metro Manila.

With the extension of the campaign, the Department aims to achieve at least 95% coverage in ALL identified areas for EVERY SPKP round to ensure that there will be NO CHILD MISSED.

“We need to provide evidence that the transmission of poliovirus is already contained before we can end the Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio campaign. Therefore, the fight against polio is far from over. For us to effectively and successfully stop the transmission of this disease, we need to sustain our synchronized efforts. We must continue to ensure that no child is left unvaccinated,” the Health Secretary concluded.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.