01 Aug 2019

DOH deploys 60 personnel amid dengue outbreak in Capiz

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 01 Aug 2019 View Original

By Jemin B. Guillermo
Published on August 1, 2019

ROXAS CITY, Capiz, Aug. 1 (PIA) -- Health personnel from the Department of Health- Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD)-6 have been deployed in Capiz in response to the declaration of dengue outbreak here.

Information officer Ayr Altavas of the Provincial Health Office-Capiz said that the move of the department is in response to the request of governor Esteban Evan B. Contreras to DOH-CHD 6 regional director Marlyn Convocar for augmentation of health human resource to be deployed in the province.

Altavas said that effective July 16, a total of 50 registered nurses, eight medical technologists and two medical doctors were already deployed by DOH-CHD 6 in the province.

“These health personnel will provide services at the Roxas Memorial Provincial Hospital and four district hospitals in Capiz, namely at Bailan District Hospital, Mambusao District Hospital, Gerardo M. Roxas District Hospital in Dao town and Tapaz District,” he said.

He added that these personnel will be regularly monitored by the DOH and PHO in relation to the movement of dengue cases in Capiz.

Altavas said that the DOH personnel will be returned back to their respective original assignments in the municipalities and city here once the dengue outbreak status will be lifted.

On July 12, 2019, Gov. Contreras issued Executive Order No. 001, series of 2019 which declares a dengue outbreak in the entire province of Capiz.

Record from the PHO, covering January 1 to July 20, 2019, showed that there are already 3,673 suspected dengue cases recorded in Capiz with 15 deaths.

The same report noted that there is a 964.1 percent increase in the cases compared to the same period last year. (JBG/PIA6-Capiz)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.