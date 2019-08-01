DOH deploys 60 personnel amid dengue outbreak in Capiz

By Jemin B. Guillermo

Published on August 1, 2019

ROXAS CITY, Capiz, Aug. 1 (PIA) -- Health personnel from the Department of Health- Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD)-6 have been deployed in Capiz in response to the declaration of dengue outbreak here.

Information officer Ayr Altavas of the Provincial Health Office-Capiz said that the move of the department is in response to the request of governor Esteban Evan B. Contreras to DOH-CHD 6 regional director Marlyn Convocar for augmentation of health human resource to be deployed in the province.

Altavas said that effective July 16, a total of 50 registered nurses, eight medical technologists and two medical doctors were already deployed by DOH-CHD 6 in the province.

“These health personnel will provide services at the Roxas Memorial Provincial Hospital and four district hospitals in Capiz, namely at Bailan District Hospital, Mambusao District Hospital, Gerardo M. Roxas District Hospital in Dao town and Tapaz District,” he said.

He added that these personnel will be regularly monitored by the DOH and PHO in relation to the movement of dengue cases in Capiz.

Altavas said that the DOH personnel will be returned back to their respective original assignments in the municipalities and city here once the dengue outbreak status will be lifted.

On July 12, 2019, Gov. Contreras issued Executive Order No. 001, series of 2019 which declares a dengue outbreak in the entire province of Capiz.

Record from the PHO, covering January 1 to July 20, 2019, showed that there are already 3,673 suspected dengue cases recorded in Capiz with 15 deaths.

The same report noted that there is a 964.1 percent increase in the cases compared to the same period last year. (JBG/PIA6-Capiz)