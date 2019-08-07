DOH declares national dengue epidemic

The Department of Health (DOH) today requested the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council Chair Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana to convene a full council meeting and declared a national dengue epidemic in the wake of the 146,062 cases recorded since January up to July 20 this year, 98% higher than the same period in 2018. There were 622 deaths.

Based on the DOH Dengue Surveillance Report, Region VI (Western Visayas) had the most number of cases at 23,330, followed by Region IV-A (CALABARZON) with 16,515, Region IX (Zamboanga Peninsula) with 12,317, Region X (Northern Mindanao) with 11,455, and Region XII (SOCCSKSARGEN) with 11,083 cases.

“It is important that a national epidemic be declared in these area to identify where a localized response is needed, and to enable the local government units to use their Quick Response Fund to address the epidemic situation.” Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque III stressed.

Meanwhile, seven (7) out of these seventeen (17) regions have exceeded the epidemic threshold of dengue in their regions for the past three consecutive weeks. These regions are: Region IV-A (CALABARZON) with 16,515 cases; MIMAROPA – 4,254; V (Bicol) with 3,470; VI (Western Visayas) with 23,330; VIII (Eastern Visayas) with 7,199; IX (Zamboanga Peninisula) with 12, 317; and X (Northern Mindanao) with 11,455 cases.

Other regions exceeded the alert threshold level, such as Region I (Ilocos) with 4,396 cases; VII (Central Visayas) with 10,728; and BARMM (Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao) with 2,301.

The total number of cases nationwide for the 29th Morbidity Week alone (July 14-20) is 10,502. This is 71% higher compared to the same period in 2018 (6,128 cases).

Starting today, the Department of Health together with other government agencies, LGUs, schools, offices, and communities will conduct the _Sabayang 4-O’clock Habit para Deng-Get Out, _focusing on search and destroy of mosquito breeding sites. This is one of the primary interventions to prevent and control dengue.

“Kaya s_abaysabaytayong mag_-search and destroy tuwing 4’ o clock para deng-get-out!”, Duque urged the public.