DOH declares Leptospirosis outbreak in cities in NCR

MANILA, July 5 -- Health Secretary Francisco Duque III today declared outbreaks in certain parts of Metro Manila following the rising number of leptospirosis cases in the last two weeks.

Areas declared are:

Quezon City – Brgy. Bagbag (3 cases), Brgy. Silangan (5), Brgy. Batasan Hills (9), Brgy. Commonwealth (7), Brgy. Novaliches Proper (4), Brgy. Payatas (5), Brgy. Pinyahan (3), Brgy. Vasra (4);

Taguig City – Brgy. Lower Bicutan (5), Brgy. Maharlika Village (3), Brgy. Signal Village (4), Brgy. Western Bicutan (4);

Pasig City – Brgy. Pinagbuhatan (4);

Parañaque City – Brgy. BF Homes (3), Brgy. San Dionisio (3);

Navotas City – Brgy. North Bay Blvd. South (3);

Mandaluyong City – Brgy. Addition Hills (3);

Malabon City – Brgy. Concepcion (3)

Leptospirosis’ symptoms include high fever, muscle pain, eye redness, yellowing of skin, tea colored urine, decreased urine output, cough, diarrhea and vomiting.

If left untreated, leptospirosis may cause kidney failure, brain damage, massive internal bleeding, and death.

“We advise those who have flu-like symptoms now and who had previously waded in floodwaters to seek immediate medical treatment in the nearest health facility,” the health chief urged. (DOH)