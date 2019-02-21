DOH to declare measles outbreak in parts of Region 2

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, Feb. 20 (PIA)—The Department of Health (DOH) here is on the brink of declaring a measles outbreak in some parts of the region after a 500% spike in cases in February this year compared to last year’s record in the same period.

Dr. Rio L. Magpantay, DOH regional director, said as of February 17, 2019, Cagayan province has the highest counts at 34 cases followed by Isabela at 24, Nueva Vizcaya at 11 and Quirino at 4. Batanes has, so far, registered zero measles cases.

Magpantay said of the 66 cases consolidated by the Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit, there were no reported deaths associated with measles.

Based on their recommendation to the Secretary of Health, he said a declaration of an outbreak now awaits the municipalities of Aparri, Baggao, Iguig, Lallo, Tuao, and Tuguegarao City in Cagayan; Cabagan, Delfin Albano, Maconacon, Palanan, San Mariano, San Pablo and the City of Ilagan in Isabela; Bayombong, Quezon, Solano and Villaverde in Nueva Vizcaya; Diffun and Maddela in Quirino.

Magpantay, however, clarified that the declaration of an outbreak is for the best interest of the region, especially those affected municipalities and cities.

“It is in the hope of the department that through the declaration, Local Government Units will effectively fulfill their role in addressing the imminent threat that the outbreak looms over their domain and take this opportunity to strengthen their service delivery in close coordination with the Department of Health,” the regional director said.

In response to this emerging concern, Magpantay said they already deployed teams of vaccinators and technical personnel to monitor and focus on the growing number of people affected by the disease.

He further said that the Incident Command System (ICS) has been activated to immediately respond to other reports of probable cases that may be identified in all parts of the region.

“Our priority now is to reach all children aged 6-59 months and convince their parents or caregivers to have them vaccinated at the nearest health centers,” he said, adding that vaccination is still the top and most effective means of protecting children against vaccine-preventable diseases such as measles.

According to Magpantay, measles is a serious threat and is contagious and may easily be spread through coughing and sneezing. If left ignored, it may cause death as it has done in the major parts of the country.

“Now, it has made its way to our lands, it is now our duty to protect our people to the best of our ability,” he told media practitioners in a recent press conference conducted at the DOH regional office here.

The regional director assured the public that they will remain transparent and will regularly inform them of the progress of the situation in Region 2. (ALM/PIA-2/with reports from DOH-2)