DOH confirms 8th polio case in the country

The Department of Health (DOH) today reported the 8th polio case in the country after samples sent to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine and the National Institute of Infectious Diseases – Japan came out positive for poliovirus. This brings the total number of confirmed polio cases this year to eight (8).

The latest confirmed polio case is a nine-year old female from Basilan who had not received any vaccines for Polio.

The DOH is currently coordinating with the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao – Ministry of Health to maximize immunization coverage and intensify polio vaccination efforts in Basilan. Health Secretary Francisco Duque III assured that the stocks of oral polio vaccine are sufficient and that preparations for the outbreak response immunization for the outbreak response immunization are underway.

DOH reminded the public of the next round of Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio from November 25 to December 7 in the National Capital Region and the whole of Mindanao. All children under five years of age, regardless of immunization status, will receive a dose of the oral polio vaccine during the campaign.

“I urge all parents and caregivers of children under five years old to take part in the Sabayang Patak Kontra Polio campaign and have their children vaccinated by our health workers,” Duque emphasized.

Health workers and vaccination teams are set to go house-to-house to ensure that all children under five years of age are vaccinated. Health centers, government hospitals, fixed vaccination posts in barangays, malls, terminals, and fast food chains, among others, will also be providing vaccination.

“We are thankful for the participation and continued support of our local government units and communities in this campaign. I am confident that we will be successful in halting this outbreak if we continue to work together and make sure that no child is left unvaccinated,” the Health Secretary concluded.