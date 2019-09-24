24 Sep 2019

DOH confirms 2nd polio case in 5 year-old laguna Boy

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 20 Sep 2019 View Original

Press Release/20 September 2019

The Department of Health (DOH) today announced the confirmation of another polio case, a five (5) year-old boy from Laguna, after samples sent to the Japan National Institute for Infectious Diseases turned positive for the polio virus.

This is the second human case of polio recorded this year. The first was a three (3) year-old girl from Lanao del Sur.

The latest confirmed case was reported to be from an immunocompromised child who is suffering from multiple pediatric diseases. The boy experienced the onset of paralysis last August 25, 2019. Presently, the boy has been discharged from the hospital and is able to walk. He is closely being monitored for residual symptoms.

“We continue to urge parents and caregivers of children below five years old, health workers, and local chief executives to take part in the synchronized polio vaccination to be scheduled in their communities,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III appealed, adding that this is the only way to stop the spread of this debilitating, and sometimes fatal, disease.

“We are also reiterating our advisory to the public to practice good personal hygiene, wash their hands regularly, to use toilets, drink safe water, and to cook food thoroughly,” the Health Chief concluded.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.