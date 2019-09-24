DOH confirms 2nd polio case in 5 year-old laguna Boy

Press Release/20 September 2019

The Department of Health (DOH) today announced the confirmation of another polio case, a five (5) year-old boy from Laguna, after samples sent to the Japan National Institute for Infectious Diseases turned positive for the polio virus.

This is the second human case of polio recorded this year. The first was a three (3) year-old girl from Lanao del Sur.

The latest confirmed case was reported to be from an immunocompromised child who is suffering from multiple pediatric diseases. The boy experienced the onset of paralysis last August 25, 2019. Presently, the boy has been discharged from the hospital and is able to walk. He is closely being monitored for residual symptoms.

“We continue to urge parents and caregivers of children below five years old, health workers, and local chief executives to take part in the synchronized polio vaccination to be scheduled in their communities,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III appealed, adding that this is the only way to stop the spread of this debilitating, and sometimes fatal, disease.

“We are also reiterating our advisory to the public to practice good personal hygiene, wash their hands regularly, to use toilets, drink safe water, and to cook food thoroughly,” the Health Chief concluded.