DOH on ‘code white’ alert for measles outbreak

By Bridgette May Bayhon

CEBU CITY, Cebu, Feb.12 (PIA)--The Department of Health (DOH)-7 has placed public health units and hospitals on ‘code white’ alert to address the measles outbreak in Central Visayas.

This means that all hospital staff is ready to cater to patients with measles and that they will be prioritized.

In a recent AGIO-PIA7 Forum, Dr. Shelbay Blanco of DOH said that the department has strengthened all their preventive measures to ensure that the cases of measles will no longer increase.

DOH has set up vaccination posts and measles fast lanes in various health units and hospitals throughout the region.

The department continuously encourages parents to get their children vaccinated through their outbreak immunization response. The program prioritizes children who are 6-59 months old. Adults who have never been vaccinated are also advised to get vaccine shots.

Dr. Blanco reiterated the importance of immunization or vaccination in preventing the spread of measles.

He said that being vaccinated protects not just yourself from the virus but also the people in your community. This is called herd immunity.

He also added that when majority of the people is vaccinated, this makes the unvaccinated less likely to be exposed to the virus.

Dr. Blamco noted that measles could also cause some complications such as pneumonia, diarrhea, encephalitis, ear infection, and even blindness.

As of February 11, 2019, there are 145 cases of measles in Central Visayas, a 2317% increase from last year’s 6 cases. 101 of which are in Cebu, followed by 37 in Negros Oriental, and 7 in Bohol while Siquijor has no recorded case yet. (Bridgette May S. Bayhon/PIA7)