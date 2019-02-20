DOH-CHD Caraga intensifies immunization drive against measles

BUTUAN CITY, Feb. 20 (PIA) -- Aside from the parental care and protection given by the parents to their children, the government and the Department of Health - Center for Heath Development (DOH-CHD) Caraga still want to ensure that they will not acquire measles and suffer from its complications.

Latest data from the DOH-CHD Caraga showed that from January 1 to February 14 this year, there are 159 cases of measles recorded in the entire region, of which Surigao City has the higest number of 52 cases; 32 in the province of Agusan del Sur; 29 in Surigao del Norte; 24 in Surigao del Sur; seven in Dinagat Islands; six in Agusan del Norte; and other nine cases in different cities.

Since DOH-CHD Caraga noted an upward trend in the number of individuals affected with measles, it has intensified its campaign in the region to curb increasing cases of this communicable disease.

“Our local health offices have already conducted a house to house visit for immunizing six to 59 months children as our targets individuals for immunization,” said Dr. Jose Llacuna, Jr., DOH-CHD Caraga regional director.

Llacuna said that measles is a highly contagious virus and can spread to others through coughing and sneezing.

Common signs and symptoms for suspected measles typically include fever, runny nose, cough, red eyes and sore throat, followed by a rash that spread all over the body.

“It may be a self limiting disease but what we fear most is the complication that sets in, and notably these are pneumonia, encephalitis and diarrhea which can cause dehydration,” Llacuna said.

He, however, admitted that there is a certain decline in the immunization rate last year particularly in the areas where many measles cases were reported, the reason why the DOH-CHD Caraga is appealing to the parents to have their children vaccinated.

According to Llacuna, immunization remains the most effective means of prevention of infectious diseases such as measles.

“So, I am calling all the parents to go to the regional health units (RHUs) to have their children vaccinated. We can assure you of accessible supplies and adequate vaccines,” he added.

Measles fast lanes were also activated in hospitals intended for patients with suspected cases of measles.

Also, the DOH-CDH and Department of Education (DepEd) Caraga are set to conduct a selective immunization, targeting Grade I to Grade VI pupils.

When you get vaccinated, you’re protecting yourself and your family, said Llacuna. (VLG/PIA-Caraga)