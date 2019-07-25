DOH - CAR reiterates public advisory against dengue

By Carlito C. Dar

Published on July 25, 2019

BAGUIO CITY, July 25 (PIA) - - The Department of Health (DOH) reminds the public anew to remain vigilant against dengue with the continuing increase of cases.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque has declared a national Dengue alert last July 15 to raise public awareness on this health threat with several regions showing rapidly increasing number of cases. National data recorded 106,630 Dengue cases from January 1 to June 29, which shows an 85 percent increase compared to the 57,564 recorded during the same period in 2018.

For Cordillera, DOH recorded 3,257 Dengue cases suspects in the region from January 1 to July 13, a 31 percent increase compared to the 2,494 cases recorded during the same period last year., disclosed DOH – CAR Entomologist Alexander Baday during the Cordillera Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council meeting on Monday.

The report includes six Dengue - related deaths recorded in the region (three in Benguet, one in Baguio City, one in Mountain Province and one from non – CAR province, two more than the four deaths recorded during the same period in 2018.

Apayao recorded the most cases with 616, followed by Benguet with 565, Abra with 517, Ifugao with 354, Kalinga with 289, Mountain Province with 207, then Baguio City with 210. There were also 499 non – CAR cases included in the report gathered from Cordillera hospitals.

DOH – CAR OIC Regional Director Dr. Amelita Pangilinan outlined that the increase in Dengue cases in the region is not yet on alarming level, but as they want to prevent having such alert level, they are already into intensified surveillance and health promotion, as well as into effective clinical case management that include the reiteration of ensuring the presence of Dengue fast lanes to both public and private health facilities.

The health department is into prepositioning of logistics (which include drum net covers, insecticides, dengue rapid test kits, long lasting insecticide treated nets, and intensifying IEC activities.

Pangilinan reiterates the health department’s 4S campaign against Dengue namely Search and Destroy (of possible mosquito breeding sites); Self Protection measures; Seek early consultation; and Support spraying/fogging in the community if there is an increasing cases or impending outbreak. (JDP/CC-/PIA CAR)