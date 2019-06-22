DOH advises public to clean to keep mosquitoes away

By Carlito C. Dar

Published on June 22, 2019

BAGUIO CITY, June 21 (PIA) - - The Department of Health (DOH) reiterates its advisory to the public to clean all possible mosquito breeding sites in the homes and surroundings especially with the rainy season in when dengue cases tend to peak.

Geeny Anne Austria of DOH – CAR Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (RESU), in a kapihan media forum here, reported that from January to June 1 this year, there were 2,025 Dengue suspect cases recorded in the region, a 53 percent increase compared to the 1,320 cases recorded during the same period last year.

Per demographics, Benguet recorded the most cases with 441, followed by Apayao with 434, Ifugao – 221, Kalinga – 170, Mountain Province – 143 and Abra with 131. There were also 384 dengue cases from non – CAR areas recorded in the region. Compared to 2018 RESU data, increase in cases were recorded in the provinces of Benguet, Apayao, Ifugao and Mountain Province while Kalinga, Abra and Baguio City registered decrease in dengue cases.

Dr. Donnabel Tubera of the Baguio City Health Services Office advised the public especially people of Baguio, not be complacent with the decrease in Dengue cases. With the small land area of the city and with its big population, breeding of dengue mosquitoes will always be a health concern.

Clustering of cases in the barangays of Honeymoon and Holy Ghost are already being monitored, Tubera added.

With prevention better than cure, the DOH and the City Health Department reiterate the advisory to the public to practice the 4S against Dengue, which are Seek and Destroy all possible dengue mosquito breeding sites like tires, buckets, planters, flower pots and vases, Self – protection, Seek early consultation and Say No (to indiscriminate fogging). They also remind the “ABKD” or “Aksyon Barangay Kontra Dengue” which calls for regular community clean – up drive. (JDP/CCD-PIA CAR with Harley Sibuma/UC Intern)