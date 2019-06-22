22 Jun 2019

DOH advises public to clean to keep mosquitoes away

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 21 Jun 2019 View Original

By Carlito C. Dar
Published on June 22, 2019

BAGUIO CITY, June 21 (PIA) - - The Department of Health (DOH) reiterates its advisory to the public to clean all possible mosquito breeding sites in the homes and surroundings especially with the rainy season in when dengue cases tend to peak.

Geeny Anne Austria of DOH – CAR Regional Epidemiology Surveillance Unit (RESU), in a kapihan media forum here, reported that from January to June 1 this year, there were 2,025 Dengue suspect cases recorded in the region, a 53 percent increase compared to the 1,320 cases recorded during the same period last year.

Per demographics, Benguet recorded the most cases with 441, followed by Apayao with 434, Ifugao – 221, Kalinga – 170, Mountain Province – 143 and Abra with 131. There were also 384 dengue cases from non – CAR areas recorded in the region. Compared to 2018 RESU data, increase in cases were recorded in the provinces of Benguet, Apayao, Ifugao and Mountain Province while Kalinga, Abra and Baguio City registered decrease in dengue cases.

Dr. Donnabel Tubera of the Baguio City Health Services Office advised the public especially people of Baguio, not be complacent with the decrease in Dengue cases. With the small land area of the city and with its big population, breeding of dengue mosquitoes will always be a health concern.

Clustering of cases in the barangays of Honeymoon and Holy Ghost are already being monitored, Tubera added.

With prevention better than cure, the DOH and the City Health Department reiterate the advisory to the public to practice the 4S against Dengue, which are Seek and Destroy all possible dengue mosquito breeding sites like tires, buckets, planters, flower pots and vases, Self – protection, Seek early consultation and Say No (to indiscriminate fogging). They also remind the “ABKD” or “Aksyon Barangay Kontra Dengue” which calls for regular community clean – up drive. (JDP/CCD-PIA CAR with Harley Sibuma/UC Intern)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.