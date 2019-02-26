DOH-8 on ‘white alert' due to rise in measles cases

By Consuelo B. Alarcon and Leonilo D. Lopido

TACLOBAN CITY, Leyte, Feb. 26 (PIA) -- The increasing number of measles cases in Eastern Visayas has prompted the Department of Health 8 (DOH-8) to declare “white code alert” status and the establishment of incident command system (ICS).

Ma. Elena Villarosa, DOH-8 immunization program manager, said the declaration was in response to the rapid transmission of measles cases in most parts of the region, especially in the province of Leyte.

Villarosa said this would mean that hospitals and its manpower are ready to respond to any emergency situation including emergency services.

During the meeting of the Association of Government Information Officers in Region 8 (AGIO-8) on Thursday, DOH-8 information officer John Paul Roca said there were already 540 measles cases recorded with 19 deaths for the period Jan. 1 to Feb. 20, 2019 compared to only six cases in the same period last year. Majority of the cases were from Leyte with ages ranging from 21 days to 80 years old.

"Of the total number of measles cases, more than half (53.4 percent) did not receive vaccination," Roca said.

With this trend, Villarosa advised parents to bring their children to the nearest health center to have them immunized with the measles vaccine especially for infants and children who are 6-59 months old and those below five years old.

Older groups are advised to observe self-precautionary measures like proper hygiene, boost the immune system through proper diet, exercise, enough sleep, limiting exposure to crowded areas and increase intake of Vitamin C-rich foods.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by a virus and can be transferred from person-to-person by sneezing, coughing and close personal contact. Its signs and symptoms include cough, runny nose, red eyes, fever, and skin rashes lasting for more than three days.

Complications include diarrhea, middle ear infection, pneumonia, swelling of the brain, malnutrition, and blindness which may eventually lead to death. (LDL/CBA/PIA-8)