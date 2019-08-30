DOH-8 still in 'blue alert' as dengue cases in EV continue to rise

By Consuelo B. Alarcon

GOVERNMENT CENTER, Palo, Leyte, Aug. 30 (PIA) -- As dengue cases continue to rise in Eastern Visayas, blue alert status at the Department of Health in Region 8 (DOH-8) remain in effect as of this writing.

This is to ensure a comprehensive and well-coordinated response among health workers and partners.

Based on the data released by DOH-8, total of 16,526 dengue cases with 50 deaths were reported from January 1 to August 23, 2019.

Majority of the cases are from the province of Leyte with 4,262 cases and 13 deaths. Ages ranged from one-month old to 88 years old.

DOH noted clustering of cases in 95 municipalities and 585 barangays in Eastern Visayas.

In a video shared by HealthPromo EV CHD, DOH-8 Regional Director Dr. Minerva P. Molon has reiterated her call to the communities to be involved in the 4S strategy particularly to destroy the breeding places of mosquitoes in their respective places.

The 4S strategy stands for Search and destroy all breeding sites through proper cleaning, Self-protection measures like wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts and daily use of mosquito repellent, Seek early consultation, and Support fogging/spraying only in hotspot areas where clustering of cases are noted.

The health official cautioned everyone that if dengue cases will continue to rise, the figure might reach around 28,000 cases by the end of the year.

In a radio interview with DOH-8 Assistant Regional Director Dr. Exuperia Sabalberino, she stressed the importance of seeking medical attention if one is suffering a two-day fever for early detection and to avoid complications later on.

Affected individuals living in far-flung areas where hospitals are distant are advised to seek help from rural health workers who are equipped with the training and resources necessary to provide appropriate care.

Due to the increasing number of dengue cases in Eastern Visayas, the Department of Health has already extended over P12 million worth of logistical support to affected local government units in Region VIII plus additional commodities like insect repellents, Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) to Eastern Samar Provincial Health Office amounting to P23,739.60. (NBQ/CBA/PIA-8)