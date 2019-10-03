DOH 6 notes downtrend in dengue cases

By Lilibeth A. French

ILOILO CITY, Oct. 2 (PIA6) -- The Department of Health – Center for Health Development 6 noted a downward trend in dengue cases in Western Visayas.

Dr. Jessie Glenn Alonsabe, Head, Regional Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit of DOH-CHD 6, said the trend of dengue cases in the region is going down which is already below the epidemic threshold but still within the alert threshold.

As of September 21, 2019, a total of 49,130 cases of dengue were reported with 251 deaths. Around 636 new cases were recorded during the 38th morbidity week.

Alonsabe is hoping that the trend will continue until the end of the year, following the peak period during the 31st morbidity week which was sometimes in the first week of August.

Dr. Rosemarie Lamirez, Medical Coordinator of DOH-CHD 6, said the department will continue to implement programs and activities related under the alert level status.

She said they will continue to provide the six provinces and the two highly urbanized cities in the region with needed supplies and commodities and monitor the implementation of their response in combating dengue.

The commodities to be distributed include mosquito nets and insecticides.

Lamirez said case management training and pesticides applications training for health personnel and vector surveillance are included in their future plans to further enhance efforts on prevention and control of dengue cases.

On the other hand, Dr. Ma. Sophia Pulmones, Chief of DOH 6 Local Health Support Division, urged local chief executives especially those that there are still clustering of dengue cases and occurrence of deaths in their areas to continue their enhanced strategy and vector control to ensure elimination of mosquitoes, primary transmitter of dengue. (JBG/laf/PIA6-Iloilo)