DOH-6 creates monitoring teams for dengue response

ILOILO CITY, July 23 (PIA) -- The Department of Health-Center for Health Development (DOH-CHD)-6 has created monitoring teams to look into the dengue outbreak response in Region 6.

Dr. Rosemarie Lamirez, DOH-6 medical coordinator, said that these teams will monitor and evaluate the implementation of the outbreak response in each of the provinces in Western Visayas.

“The monitoring will include the ordinances issued by the local government, personnel in hospitals, triaging or the case management of patients,” she said.

She said that the monitoring teams will also assess logistics in the affected provinces amid the depletion of NS1 dengue test kits.

“We will have emergency purchases including IV fluids, NS1 kits, mosquito nets, adulticide, and larvicide,” she said.

Meanwhile, a total of 18,834 dengue cases have been recorded in Western Visayas for the period January 1 to July 13, 2019. Of the figure, 94 deaths have been recorded.

Iloilo has the most number of cases at 6,472; followed by Negros Occidental with 3,639; Capiz, 3,139; Aklan, 2,460; Antique, 869; Iloilo City, 867; Guimaras, 706; and Bacolod City, 635. A total of 47 cases were detected in Western Visayas but these patients are from other regions.

Lamirez said that they are closely coordinating with other government agencies and local government units to intensify the response in combating dengue. (jbg/LTP/PIA-Iloilo)