DOH-5 sounds alarm on 55% spike in dengue cases

By Danica D. Caballero

LEGAZPI CITY (PIA) – As dengue cases in Bicol continue to rise to alarming level, the Department of Health in Bicol (DOH-5) is urging the public to always practice dengue prevention measures to control the disease.

“Barangays should engage in the “Aksyon Barangay Kontra Dengue” strategy. We can prevent dengue in as simple as cleaning our surroundings, backyards and the whole barangay,” said Dr. Ernie V. Vera, DOH-5 regional director.

The DOH-5 recorded 1,828 dengue cases during the first six months of the year, an increase of 55 percent from the 1,177 cases recorded in the same period in 2018. With the onset of the rainy season, the number to escalate.

The record revealed 22 deaths in the region with seven deaths each in Albay and Camarines Sur, followed by Sorsogon with five, and one apiece in Masbate, Camarines Norte, and Catanduanes.

The province of Camarines Sur has the highest number of cases with 876, followed by Albay, 321; Sorsogon, 291; Masbate, 131; Camarines Norte, 126; and Catanduanes, 91. Two other cases were reported but their location was unknown.

The DOH-5 has also identified two barangays (villages) in Naga City that are considered dengue hot spots. In Catanduanes, considered dengue hot spot is a village in Gigmoto.

Tagging barangays with the highest recorded incidence of dengue cases is part of the health department’s awareness campaign for the public.

To prevent and control dengue, the DOH-5 reiterates the 4S strategy. 4S stands for “search and destroy mosquito breeding places, self-protection measures, seek early consultation for fever lasting more than two days, and say yes to fogging” as a last resort when there is an impending outbreak.

“Individual and community commitment to eliminate mosquito breeding places and a clean environment is vital in dengue prevention,” Vera added.

Dengue symptoms include fever, rashes, bleeding, headaches, nausea and vomiting. (PIA-5)