DOH-10 strengthens '5S Strategy', acts on increased dengue cases

By Recthie T. Paculba

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Aug. 20 (PIA)--With about 70 deaths and 17,701 suspected dengue cases in the region from January to August this year, the Department of Health Center for Health Development in Northern Mindanao (DOH CHD-NM) steps up its campaigns against dengue including the 5S Strategy, 4 O'clock Habit, and Dengue Fast Lane.

"Several memoranda were received from the central office directing all DOH personnel, attached agencies, government agencies, local government units and all health facilities and institutions to be actively involved in the conduct of 5S Strategy," Dr. David Mendoza of DOH CHD-NM said.

The 5S Strategy urges the public to search and destroy mosquito breeding sites; uphold self-protection like using of insect repellents; seek early consultation at the neatest health care facility; support fogging, spraying, and misting in hot spot areas; and sustain hydration.

Mendoza said the last S is added to emphasize the great role of local government units to establish their own hydration stations in saving lives since dengue patients would require increased fluids while they are infected with the virus.

In addition, "The DOH CHD-NM is actively involved in the conduct of Sabayang 4-O'clock Habit Para Deng-Get Out activities to support the fight against dengue. Every 3:00 PM, we have to remind the public on a high time 4 o'clock habit," Mendoza said.

Such habit is important, as Mendoza stressed, since dengue virus carrying mosquitoes (aedes aegypti and aedes albopictus) are active two hours before sunrise but are most active several hours before sunset.

The activity will be held in Iligan City and Cagayan de Oro City, August 20, and in Bukidnon and Misamis Occidental, August 30.

As to responding to cases in hospitals, the department is currently working on the issuance of memorandum on dengue fast lane in hospitals to make sure patients will not wait in long queues before they will be attended to.

DOH CHD-NM also spearheads the allocation and distribution of dengue rapid diagnostic test (RDT) nonstructural protein 1 (NS1) kits, Olyset Net, and insecticides for misting.

"Dapat patyon nato ang lamok ug dili ang lamok ang mupatay sa tao (We should kill the mosquitoes and not the other way around)," Mendoza said encouraging everyone to take part in dengue-related activities. (RTP/PIA10)