DOH 10 goes to Iligan for ‘Sabayang 4-O’clock Habit’ vs Dengue

By Christine Lyn Viajante

ILIGAN CITY, August 23 (PIA)-- The Department of Health Center for Health and Development (DOH-CHD) – Northern Mindanao rolled out the “Sabayang 4-O’clock Habit para Deng-Get out” at South 1A Central School, Barangay Tubod, here, as part of the campaign against Dengue’s series of fatalities.

The campaign aims for a widespread Dengue Information Drive to encourage communities in practicing clean-up drives every 4 o’clock in the afternoon in their homes.

It was conducted in partnership with the City Health Office, local government unit of Iligan (LGU-Iligan), Philippine National Police (PNP) and Barangay Dengue Task Force, Aksyon Barangay Kontra Dengue (ABKD), Department of Education (DepEd), and Philippine Red Cross, Iligan City Chapter.

An intensified 4S Dengue Prevention and Control Measures Lectures are being conducted in every corner of the city.

DOH CHD NorMin Officer in Charge (OIC) Regional Director Adriano P. Suba-an during his talk, discussed the details of the outbreak in the region.

Dengue has no treatment but the disease can be early managed.

Based on the latest data released by the DOH Epidemiology Bureau, there are 36,664 dengue cases reported covering the period from January 1 to February 23, 2019. This is 14,703 or 67% higher compared to the same time period last year (21,961 cases).

“The first step to prevent dengue is within our homes, it is important to remove any space or container than can hold unnecessary stagnant water which may become breeding sites of mosquitoes," Suba-an emphasized.

The Enhanced 4-S implementation calls for everyone to become prime movers in controlling the mosquito population and avoiding any possible dengue deaths within the community.

The Enhanced 4-S campaign stands for Search and destroy mosquito-breeding sites, secure Self-protection measures like wearing long pants and long-sleeved shirts and daily use of mosquito repellent, Seek early consultation, and Support fogging/spraying only in hotspot areas where an increase in cases is registered for two consecutive weeks to prevent an impending outbreak.

Mayor Celso G Regencia of Iligan, on the other hand, spearheaded the clean-up drive at different barangays of the city, hand-in-hand LGU’s stakeholders and partners.

Regencia, in his message, persistently persuaded Iliganons to ‘take action’ before it’s too late to even regret. He said, “Nobody could help us except ourselves.”

The only weapon we could use is our hard work and diligence in cleaning our surroundings; emptying possible mosquito rafts, spraying insect killers to protect ourselves from getting the infection, the mayor added.

Aside from the president’s declaration of state of calamity for dengue cases, Iligan’s case fatality rate (CFR) is the highest in the region and the fourth highest, in the country.

As of August 23, an average case fatality rate of 1.21% is being recorded, that is 15 deaths out of 1,242 dengue health cases in Iligan diligently monitored.

Dengue is transmitted by day-biting Aedes aegypti and Aedes albopictus mosquitoes.

These mosquitoes can lay eggs in any space or container that holds clear and stagnant water like a bottle cap, dish dryer, plant axil, gutter, trash can, old rubber tire, etc.

They usually bite, two hours after sunrise and two hours before sunset and can be found inside and outside the house.

The first infection with one of the four serotypes usually is non-severe or asymptomatic, while the second infection with one of the other serotypes may cause severe dengue. (Christine Lyn Viajante/PIA-10 Iligan)