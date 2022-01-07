DMCI ships relief support to Odette-affected areas

DM Consunji, Inc (DMCI), through the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation (PDRF), provided logistical support to transport relief assistance to areas affected by Typhoon Odette.

The leading engineering-based integrated construction company and PDRF’s Member Company shipped 90 gallons of drinking water and 2.4 tons of assorted relief goods from One Meralco Foundation and Nestlé Philippines. The items were transported to Cebu via sea freight cargo.

DMCI also provided barge units to transport nine (9) trucks loaded with assorted relief items from the World Food Programme (WFP) and the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and three (3) boom trucks of electric cooperatives of Task Force Kapatid to Palawan.

Consisting of food packs, hygiene kits, and sleeping kits, the relief items were distributed to the municipalities of Roxas, San Vicente, and Taytay last January 1.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the families displaced by Typhoon Odette. By bringing these relief goods and equipment to the hardest-hit areas, we hope to facilitate the recovery of the devastated communities,” said DMCI President and CEO Jorge A. Consunji.

The second shipment of relief packs from various donors bound to Surigao and Siargao will happen next week.

Due to bad weather and the limited capacity of commercial airlines offering special humanitarian cargo flights, cargo shipping companies struggle to transport goods, especially to remote areas like Dinagat and Siargao.

“Jorge Consunji and his team have been helping out from the early days of Odette. They even tried to send a crew to repair an evacuation center. They have been great partners and we are grateful for their all-out support,” said PDRF President Butch Meily.

The PDRF team has been mobilizing its private sector network to deliver aid to all the areas affected by Typhoon Odette. The PDRF Emergency Operations Center is also closely monitoring all developments and sending regular updates on the situation on the ground.