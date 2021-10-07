Distribution of learning kit in Tanauan, Leyte

As part of the continuous response to the educational emergency because of the COVID-19 pandemic, FundLife distributed Learn-From-Home Kits to 50 students of Tanauan School of Craftsmanship and Home Industries (TSCHI) on September 15, 2021.

The kits contained school supplies (notebooks, pen, pad papers, and plastic envelopes) and hygiene kits (masks and hand sanitizers), and load cards that the students can use for their online classes.

The initiative was made possible through the efforts of Mr. Malte Helms, a German volunteer, and donations from various individuals.

"We are thankful for these learning kits. These are truly a big help to us students, especially that we are using modular learning. This is also a big help, especially that during the pandemic a lot of parents do not have work and are struggling to provide money for their family," Kathryna Jane, Grade 10 student of TSCHI.