Distribution of cash assistance and relief goods to quake victims continues

The Department of Social Welfare and Development, through its Field Offices, continues the distribution of relief items, and cash assistance (under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations or AICS) to communities affected by the recent magnitude 7.0 earthquake.

As of 6 AM today, July 31, more than P800,000 cash assistance have been distributed by the DSWD Field Office – Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) to the affected families and individuals in the region.

Of this number, a total of P750,000 was given to: 144 injured victims in the province of Abra; P85,000 to the seven injured individuals and one recorded casualty in Benguet; P30,000 to the nine injured in Mt. Province; and one victim in Baguio received P10,000.

Some 28,700 FFPs are currently scheduled for release and are currently being delivered to the different municipalities in Abra, 5,000 FFPs in Benguet, and 38 FFPs to the victims in Ifugao.

In addition, more than 5,900 FFPs were also delivered by the FO I to the FO CAR, and the remaining 1,050 out of the requested 7,000 FFPs are now on the way to Abra through the transport augmented by the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council 1 (RDRRMC1) member agencies.

Meanwhile, as the DSWD continues the distribution of family food packs (FFPs) and other relief items, the FO CAR is calling for volunteers to repack relief goods at their regional warehouse, from August 1 to 5, to ensure continuous and immediate response to the earthquake-hit LGUs.

Interested groups and individuals may coordinate with Mr. Rey Aquilana for scheduling at 0961 854 4268.

As of press time, more than P1.3 billion stockpiles and standby funds are still available at the DSWD Central Office (CO), FOs, National Resource Operations Center (NROC), and Visayas Disaster Resource Center (VDRC).

The DSWD ensures to continue to work with concerned national government agencies to support LGUs affected by disasters in responding to the needs of their constituents.