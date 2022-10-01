Disrupting harm in the Philippines: Evidence on online child sexual exploitation and abuse

DH Philippines report and press brief.

New report estimates that at least 2 million children in the Philippines were subjected to online sexual abuse and exploitation in the past year alone.

96% of 12-17 year olds in the Philippines are online. They all face the risk of online sexual abuse and exploitation.

The ground-breaking Disrupting Harm in the Philippines research found that 20% of internet-using children aged 12-17 children had experienced online sexual exploitation and abuse in the last year alone. If scaled to the population, the report estimates that as many as two million children1 could be experiencing grave instances of online sexual exploitation and abuse in the Philippines. Experiences reported by children included grooming, being offered gifts or money in exchange for sexual acts, and being threatened or blackmailed to engage in sexual acts.