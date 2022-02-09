Displacement Tracking Matrix Site Assessment Typhoon Rai (Odette) - Philippines - Report No 1 | 17 January 2022

As a response to the displacements caused by Typhoon Odette, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) deployed the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) programme in Regions VII, VIII, and Caraga, in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Field Offices.

The objective of the DTM is to collect information on the number of the needs and vulnerabilities of the displaced populations and to provide key information to support humanitarian assistance to the most affected populations. This report provides the initial findings on the data of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the evacuation centers (EC).

To date, the province of Southern Leyte has the greatest number of active evacuation centers with 374 ECs housing 54,608 individuals (13,729 families). This is followed by Surigao del Norte with 241 ECs housing 46,571 individuals (12,587 families) and Cebu with 126 ECs housing 27,104 individuals (6,684 families). Dinagat Islands, despite being on the lower half of the provinces with active evacuation centers, has a significant number of displaced individuals in relation to their provincial population. Thus, Southern Leyte, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands, and Cebu need to be prioritized in the provision of Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) interventions.