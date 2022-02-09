Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) - Typhoon Rai Response Philippines - Bohol, Cebu, Southern Leyte, Surigao del Norte, 27 January 2022

Typhoon Rai (local name: Odette) ravaged through the Philippines in late December 2021, affecting millions of people in island communities across Visayas and Mindanao. Classified as a Category 5 Typhoon, Rai brought violent winds with gusts reaching 230 kph at its peak, destroying multiple provinces in its wake. Damage to shelter and livelihood has been extensive, with six regions under a state of calamity. With an ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, people are faced with a crisis within a crisis, deepening the impact of the typhoon as it piles on the critical needs of communities it devastated in its path.

This DTM round is a rapid needs assessment conducted from 12-21 January 2022, to better understand the needs and gaps of IDPs inside evacuation sites. IOM covered 85 open evacuation centres across 22 municipalities in the provinces of Bohol, Cebu, Southern Leyte and Surigao del Norte, as a sample dataset from the total displacement. The key informants are camp managers and local government representatives.