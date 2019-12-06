Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) - Mindanao Rapid Needs Assessment Region XI and XII - Site Profile: Malasila High School (published on 18 November 2019)
Three major earthquakes hit North Cotabato on 16, 29 and 31 October 2019, at 6.3, 6.6 and 6.5 magnitudes, respectively. This site profile covers 105 families and 395 persons and lists Other, Shelter, amd Livelihood as the top two needs ranked in order of priority.
