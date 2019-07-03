03 Jul 2019

Displaced for months, families in Bukidnon receive aid

Report
from International Committee of the Red Cross
Published on 03 Jul 2019 View Original

On February 2019, more than 100 families, mostly members of the Tigwahanon tribe, were forced to flee their homes because of armed clashes.The displaced families have evacuated to makeshift shelters in Brgy. Magkalungay in the town of San Fernando, Bukidnon. The village has been hosting the evacuees for more than two months now.The affected families are mainly dependent on aid, particularly food from the government and non-government organizations. They have limited access to their livelihood because of the distance between their farmlands and their temporary relocation site. They are also concerned about their security, especially when they gather food or harvest crop.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.