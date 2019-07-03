Displaced for months, families in Bukidnon receive aid

On February 2019, more than 100 families, mostly members of the Tigwahanon tribe, were forced to flee their homes because of armed clashes.The displaced families have evacuated to makeshift shelters in Brgy. Magkalungay in the town of San Fernando, Bukidnon. The village has been hosting the evacuees for more than two months now.The affected families are mainly dependent on aid, particularly food from the government and non-government organizations. They have limited access to their livelihood because of the distance between their farmlands and their temporary relocation site. They are also concerned about their security, especially when they gather food or harvest crop.