Disaster risk reduction and management and climate change adaptation in the agriculture sector: The Philippines (June 2019)
The Philippines is one of the most disaster-prone countries in the world but it is also one of the most advanced in shifting from reactive emergency response to proactive risk reduction. FAO’s disaster risk reduction and management (DRRM) and climate change adaptation (CCA) work in the country focuses on building the resilience of vulnerable farming and fishing communities to both natural and human-induced disasters, and enhancing the Government’s capacity to address threats and respond to crises.