DILG orders mayors to stand guard over LGUs, aims for zero casualty

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) orders mayors to be present in their respective local government units (LGUs) during the wallop of Typhoon Ompong this September 12.

“In order to ensure immediate government response, local chief executives (LCEs), as chairpersons of their respective Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, must be present in their respective territories once the typhoon strikes,” says DILG Officer-In-Charge Eduardo M. Año.

“Those who fail to show up and remain absent when Ompong rakes through the country will be sanctioned by the Department,” he adds.

According to the DILG OIC-Secretary, the DILG is aiming for zero casualty with the entrance of Typhoon Ompong (internationally named Mangkhut) this afternoon.

“We have been forewarned as early as last week that ‘Ompong’ is no ordinary typhoon and is similar to ‘Yolanda’. Let us brace our communities and urge our people to also make the necessary preparations for their families. Being a resilient people, let’s aim for zero casualty,” says Año.

Typhoon Ompong threatens Northern Luzon with winds as strong as 170 kilometers per hour with a gustiness of up to 210 kph.

PAGASA has yet to upgrade the typhoon’s status as supertyphoons are categorized to pack winds with more than 230 kph.

LGU critical preparedness actions

“At this point in time, LGUs must have already made the preparations recommended in OPLAN Listo. Execution of tasks must be made in haste and efficiency to minimize damages and casualties,” says DILG Assistant Secretary Jonathan E. Malaya.

The Department’s OPLAN Listo recommends three critical preparedness actions that LGUs must take: Alpha for low risk areas, Bravo for medium-risk areas, and Charlie for high-risk areas.

Upon receiving alert of the storm, LGUs must prepare the resources, supplies, equipment and relief goods needed around 48 hours prior to landfall.

LGUs must also standby equipment and deploy teams for security, medical, clearing, evacuation, relief distribution, and communication needs.

According to Malaya, LGUs must send rescue and medical teams to highly vulnerable areas during and after the disaster.

They must also secure power, water supply and communications, patrol areas and standby for clearing operations.

“We must already be listo at this time. We must gear up and prepare for the worst as Typhoon Ompong continues to rake through the country,” says Malaya.