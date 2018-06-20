DILG enjoins LGUs to support Operation Listo

By Ana-Liza S. Macatangay

PILI, Camarines Sur, June 18 (PIA) – Pursuant to DILG Memorandum Circular 2016-48 dated April 5, 2016, the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Camarines Sur Provincial Office, is enjoining all concerned local government units to support their disaster resilience advocacy, particularly the OPLAN Listo.

The project aims to equip the LGUs with information on the appropriate actions they should implement, days prior to the occurrence of any calamity.

One of the department’s proposed activities is the conduct of Listong Pamayanan Community Simulation Drill for Tsunami for barangays along the Eastern seaboard.

Selected communities shall undergo an on-site and actual tsunami simulation drill and come up with a barangay preparedness plan, which includes an evacuation scheme , slated in the upcoming month.

In Camarines Sur, 38 coastal barangays were identified: 13 from Garchitorena, 9 from Siruma and 16 from Caramoan. There will be 10 participants per barangay composed of Punong Barangay, Barangay Kagawad appointed as Committee Chairman on Community Disaster Preparedness and Eight (8) members of Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (BDRRMC).

Aside from the coastal barangays, DILG also targeted communities along the Major River Basin (MRB) and designed the training on the enhanced Listong Pamayanan module in selected barangays in the province.

Activities include on -site and actual Simulation Drill for flood and landslide and preparation of barangay preparedness plan/ evacuation plan).

The MRB project will cover 484 barangays, 189 of which are identified as flood/ landslide prone areas and 48 barangays to be trained. The training will be conducted in 3 batches.

There will be 10 pax per brgy, composed of the Punong barangay, Barangay Kagawad appointed as Committee Chairman on Community Disaster Preparedness, Barangay Health Worker and seven (7) members of BDRRMC.

The aforementioned activities are aligned with the DILG’s advocacy to institutionalize local protocols which will be implemented by affected barangays. It aims to ensure that disaster preparedness and effective response are in place before and after the occurrence of any calamity. (LSMacatangay-PIAV/Camarines Sur)