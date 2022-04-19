DILG: Close to 9K PNP, BFP uniformed personnel deployed

Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo M. Año today said 8,823 combined Philippine National Police (PNP) and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) uniformed personnel were deployed and braved the onslaught of Typhoon 'Agaton' in the Visayas region to assist in evacuation and search and rescue operations.

"Responding to the urgent need to assist our kababayans, a total of 8,823 men and women from both the PNP and BFP were deployed in major areas of the Visayas region affected and hit by 'Agaton'. Bago pa man magland-fall ay nakaposisyon na ang ating mga bumbero at kapulisan upang tiyakin ang kaligtasan ng ating mga kababayan," Año said.

"Sila po ay nakipagtulungan sa mga pamahalaang lokal sa pagsasagawa ng evacuation at search and rescue operations," he added.

Año said 5,230 firefighters; 404 Emergency Medical Services; and, 698 Search, Rescue and Retrieval (SRR) personnel from the BFP were deployed in various local government units (LGUs) hit by the said typhoon.

He said 6,332 BFP personnel were positioned and were on stand-by in 14 landslide-prone areas of Regions VI, VIII and CARAGA with "the full force of the Fire Bureau deployed in Regions V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X, CARAGA and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao."

The BFP, Año added, also mobilized 1,010 firetrucks, 30 hazmat/rescue trucks, 28 ambulances, 11 watercrafts which were utilized to respond to evacuation and search and rescue operations.

"All hands on deck ang BFP sa pagtugon sa mga hamon nitong si 'Agaton'. Inilaan ng BFP ang mga resources na ito na rumesponde sa mga lugar na nakaranas nang matinding pag-ulan," he said.

Meanwhile, the DILG Chief said the PNP deployed a total of 2,491 police officers in high-risk and hard-hit areas in Regions VIII and CARAGA. Of this number, he said 2,434 were from the PNP Reactionary Standby Support Force; 48 police officers; four were deployed in evacuation centers; two in vacated areas; and, two in evacuated communities.

PNP resources such as the 2,314 SRR capabilities and equipment were likewise mobilized to assist and save typhoon victims. "Ang pamunuan ng PNP ay kumpleto na rin sa kagamitan at nai-deploy sa ilang high-risk areas sa Regions VIII at CARAGA," he added.

DILG Undersecretary and Spokesperson Jonathan E. Malaya earlier said the Department and its attached agencies are ready to assist in the rescue and rehabilitation efforts and have activated Emergency Operation Centers (EOC) to assist LGUs as 'Agaton' pounces on the Visayas region.

"Bago pa dumating ang Bagyong Agaton ay na-activate na ng DILG ang aming EOCs at mayroon din kaming EOC para sa mga lugar na nadaanan ng bagyo. Nag-issue din kami ng warnings at advisory sa lahat ng LGUs na paigtingin ang kanilang disaster preparedness," Malaya said.

"Nakipag-ugnayan din po ang DILG sa NDRRMC (National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council) para tutukan naman po ang rescue and rehabilitation immediately pagkatapos ng bagyo," he added.

Typhoon Agaton, with an international name 'Megi' made its landfall over Basey, Samar on April 11 and remained stationary until it weakened into a low pressure area leaving 172 people dead and 110 missing as of April 18, 2022.