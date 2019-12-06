DILG calls for in-kind donations to Typhoon Tisoy victims thru Project Tabang Bikol

Few days after Typhoon Tisoy unleashed its fury, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is appealing for in-kind donations to typhoon victims in Bicol and other affected areas through the Project Tabang Bikol (Project Help Bicol.)

DILG Secretary Eduardo M. Año said that Cebu Pacific and the Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) have agreed to provide free cargo space for relief goods from Manila to Bicol and other affected areas.

“We are appealing to all our fellow Filipinos, let the true spirit of Christmas shine upon each one of us by extending our help to Typhoon Tisoy victims in Bicol and other affected areas,” Año said.

Project Tabang Bikol is a collaborative effort of the DILG, CAB, and Cebu Pacific. Through this project, private organizations, civil society organizations, people’s organizations, and other national and local government units can send their in-kind donations to their local government unit (LGU) through Cebu Pacific free of charge.

Año said that donating parties can gather and consolidate the donations from their members or personnel and pack these goods into one single container for easier transport.

Among the urgent relief goods needed are food items (i.e. ready-to-eat food, canned goods, instant noodles, bottled water, etc.); hygiene and non-food items ( i.e. blankets, toiletries, etc); and shelter repair materials (i.e. plywood, G.I. sheets, nails, etc.).

“The DILG serves as your conduit in ensuring that your donations really reach the local government units and the affected communities,” Año said.

DILG Undersecretary for Plans, Public Affairs, and Communication Jonathan Malaya expressed gratitude to the CAB and Cebu Pacific for this humanitarian partnership.

“The DILG is very grateful to CAB through their Executive Director Atty. Carmelo L. Arcilla and the Cebu Pacific for being one with the DILG in extending assistance to the Bikolanos and other fellow Filipinos who are in dire need of support at this most trying time,” Malaya said.

Malaya clarified that Project Tabang Bikol only accepts goods and other in-kind donations. It does not accept cash or monetary donations.

Here’s what will happen to your donations:

Relief goods will be collected by concerned offices or organizations. Representatives of donating office or organization will get in touch with DILG Manila and provide the following information: brief description of the goods, total weight, target date of delivery, airport of destination, person receiving the goods at the airport of destination (if none, the DILG will handle transporting these goods to the LGUs). DILG sends request to CAB for endorsement to Cebu Pacific. DILG confirms the flight details to the donor organization or office. Donors can now send their goods to the Cebu Pacific cargo at the NAIA. Goods are received at the airport of destination by the DILG Field personnel or assigned donor counterpart. These are then transported to the donor’s nominated LGU. Concerned LGU handles the distribution of relief goods to the local residents.

Donors can contact the DILG Central Office through the Public Assistance and Complaints Center at telephone numbers (02) 8925-0343 or (02) 8876-3454 local 6700 or cellphone numbers 0917-9711410 to arrange for free air freight of their in-kind donations.