DILG bares plan for Marawi water system

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, July 4 (PIA) -- Engineering consultants presented the Program of Works (POW) and Detailed Engineering Designs (DED) for the proposed P76-million water system project for Marawi City to the Project Development and Management Unit (PDMU) of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Region 10.

This project is funded by the DILG’s Sagana at Ligtas na Tubig para sa Lahat (Salintubig) program.

The reviewing committee, composed of engineers, discussed a detailed breakdown of each component of the proposed water system project from items to be procured, construction timeline, and pre-identified issues on implementation.

Comments and suggestions for improvement were discussed to enhance the POW and DED prior to finalization.

The PDMU is set to ensure the project would be implemented with minimal deviations and zero anomalies by thorough review of the plans. The consultants are yet to incorporate the inputs to the final program of works and design for another presentation.

The Salintubig program previously facilitated the turnover of P76 million for the promising project that will provide potable water for 2,156 households in the war-torn city.

This is part of P10-billion rehabilitation program under the 2018 General Appropriations Act (GAA) of which among the priorities is the establishment of water supply systems.

Officials of Marawi welcomed the DILG’s efforts in promoting good governance by participating in the city’s restoration programs and activities.

This project will be implemented between July 2018 until December 2019. (DILG10)