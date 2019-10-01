DILG approves financial assistance to 89 Bukidnon, CdeO ex-rebels

By Rezza Mae B. Tolinero

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY, Sept. 28 -- After thorough verification, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) approved the release of financial assistance to 89 former rebels (FRs) who surrendered in Bukidnon and Cagayan de Oro City.

Through the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP), the said ex-rebels will receive financial assistance based on the benefits entitled to them. These benefits include reintegration, livelihood, immediate, and firearms remuneration financial aids.

Seventy-nine FRs who surrendered in Bukidnon will receive around Php 4.5 million, while the 10 FRs from Cagayan de Oro City is entitled with around Php 700 thousand.

“The financial assistance that we are providing to our former rebels will surely help them start a new life. Hopefully, those who have not surrendered yet will grab this chance while the government still offers this kind of assistance,” DILG 10 Regional Director Arnel M. Agabe said.

Moreover, the Regional Director said that this number of surrenderees is a good sign that more rebels are finally opting to start a new life, saying “the government will never stop until the insurgency problem in the country will finally be solved.”

“Through the Whole-of-Nation Approach, we are able to intensify our efforts as well. We are looking forward that through the collaboration of everyone, the number of surrenderees will continue to surge especially in our region,” he added.

E-CLIP provides a complete package of assistance to former rebels who were members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF), as well as their family members, who have surrendered to the government to abandon armed struggle and become productive members of the society.

Formal awarding of checks is set to be conducted in Malaybalay City, with the schedule still to be determined. (Rezza Mae Tolinero/DILG-10/PIA10)