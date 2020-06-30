Digos City flashflood evacuees return home safely

By Carina Cayon

Published on June 30, 2020

DAVAO CITY, June 29 (PIA) – The more than 400 families from seven low-lying barangays in Digos City in Davao del Sur province, who evacuated Sunday night due to flashfloods, have now returned safely to their respective homes.

This was bared by Digos City Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) OIC Samuel Miralles, who said that a total of 1,772 individuals have been rescued when their areas were submerged by floods around 7:30pm yesterday.

There has been no reported casualty, stated Miralles in a phone interview.

He said that the CDRRMO team and other emergency responders were able to immediately secure the affected families and brought them to the evacuation centers during a five-hour response and rescue operation.

He disclosed that there were 310 families who were accommodated overnight at the Digos City gymnasium, while 67 families were housed at Digos City National High School and 35 families were brought to Brgy. Igpit gymnasium.

The evacuees are residents of Barangays Aplaya, Zone 1, Dawis, Cogon, Zone 3, San Miguel, and Igpit.

There were also five families of Barangay Kapatagan who evacuated to Sitio Campo in said barangay.

Miralles said that sleeping kits, medicines, food and food packs were provided to the evacuees at the evacuation centers.

As of early morning today, the CDRRMO teams have been dispatched to conduct a Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) to determine the extent of damage to household properties and public structures in the affected areas.

Miralles said that the LGU will extend assistance to the affected families based on the results of the damage assessment.

The City Engineer’s Office and CDRRMO personnel of the local government of Digos City have also checked on a landslide incident which occurred last night at Sitio Teril in Barangay Kapatagan, also due to heavy rains.

Miralles said that the road from the landslide area is still not passable as of this report.

He added that warning signs have already been placed for the safety of the residents and travelers.

He assured that the emergency response team has been activated and on alert status during bad weather conditions. (PIA-XI/Carina L. Cayon)