Dgte urges brgys to sustain anti-dengue efforts

By Jennifer C. Tilos

Published on September 20, 2019

DUMAGUETE CITY, Sept. 16 (PIA) -- Dumaguete City government has urged barangay officials to take the lead in fighting dengue in their communities by following the steps in the search and destroy operations to eliminate breeding grounds of dengue-carrying mosquitoes.

As of latest count, City Health Officer Dr. Maria Sarah Talla reported that there are already 359 confirmed and validated dengue cases in the city.

The top three barangays with the most number of dengue cases are Candau-ay with 58; Cadawinonan, 42; and Bagacay, 35.

There are four barangays in the city with zero cases of dengue as of Sept. 9, namely Poblacion 1 (Tinago), Poblacion 3, Poblacion 5, and Poblacion 6.

Earlier, the City Council convened in a special session to find ways how to curb, if not stop, the dengue epidemic in the barangays.

Vice-Mayor Alan Gel Cordova said the council will look into means on how to compel and encourage obedience among the barangays in implementing measures against dengue.

Other barangays with dengue cases are: Bajumpandan, 15; Balugo, 4; Banilad, 13; Bantayan, 4; Batinguel, 21; Bunao, 3; Calindagan, 14; Camanjac, 20; Cantil-e, 10; Daro, 7; Junob, 16; Looc, 6; Mangano, 10;Motong, 16; Piapi, 11; Poblacion 2, 2 cases; Poblacion 4, 2 cases; Poblacion 7, 2 cases; Poblacion 8, 1 case; Pulantubig, 15; Tabuc-tubig, 2; Taclobo, 17; and Talay, 13.

The Department of Health (DOH) promotes the 4-S strategy, which stands for “search and destroy” mosquito-breeding sites, employ “self-protection measures” (i.e. wearing long pants and long sleeved shirts, and daily use of mosquito repellent), “Seek early consultation”, and “Support fogging/spraying” only in hotspot areas where increase in cases is registered for two consecutive weeks to prevent an impending outbreak.

City Administrator Doram Dumalagan said his office will revive and deploy declogging teams in the barangays to clear all canals and waterways in a bid to destroy breeding grounds of dengue carrying mosquitoes.

Among those who attended the Kapihan Forum to tackle dengue updates are local government officials, hospital administrators, school heads, and the 30 punong barangays.

They also agreed on a more comprehensive, responsive, and consistent strategy that can be adopted to contain if not eradicate dengue in their communities. (jct/PIA7Negros Oriental with reports from CPIO Dems Demecillo)