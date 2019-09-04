Dgte steps up drive vs. dengue

By Jennifer C. Tilos

DUMAGUETE CITY, Aug. 27 (PIA) -- As dengue affectation from three barangays with the most number of dengue-affected persons in Dumaguete City surface, health officials here vow a relentless drive against the dreaded disease even as they hinted that barangays may consider declaring a state of calamity.

By declaring a state of calamity, a local government unit can access or utilize its quick response fund of the 5 percent calamity fund that will allow them to purchase emergency medical supplies and equipment to combat the spread of dengue.

As of August 2019, Brgy. Candau-ay registered the most number of dengue cases with 43, Bagacay is second with 28 confirmed cases, while Cadawinonan had 21 dengue cases.

Only one fatality, a resident of Brgy. Taclobo, was recorded.

There are already 239 dengue cases recorded from January 1 to August 19, 2019.

This is higher than in 2014 with 238 cases and 2015 with 234.

In 2016, the number of dengue cases increased sharply to 680 before plunging to 268 in 2017 and rose again to 380 in 2018.

Nevertheless, City Health Officer Dr. Maria Sarah Talla assures all barangays that the city government will continue to provide assistance in the search and destroy operations of the dengue-carrying mosquitoes.

With the cooperation of 30 barangay captains, the local health department will continue to declog wastewater drains, sewers, esteros, canals and maintain the general cleanliness of streets and public places.

Talla observed that in Candau-ay, there are three separate junk shops that hoarded plastics and other containers that are potential breeding grounds of dengue mosquitoes.

She has instructed the owners of the shops to dispose the recyclable materials.

The Department of Health has recently declared a national dengue epidemic, but it is still up to the individual LGUs like provinces, cities, municipalities and barangays to declare a state of calamity based on the severity of the dengue affectation in their localities. (jct/PIA7-Negros Oriental)