Dgte, Sibulan among CV's top dengue-affected areas

DUMAGUETE CITY, Jun. 4 (PIA)--Dumaguete City and the municipality of Sibulan are included in the list of top five local government units in Central Visayas with highest number of dengue cases in the first quarter of this year.

In Central Visayas, there are already 7,363 dengue cases with 43 deaths from January 1 to May 4, 2019.

This is 239 percent higher compared to the same period last year with only 2,172 cases and 41 deaths.

Based on the data from the Department of Health (DOH)-7, Dumaguete City recorded 174 validated dengue cases with one reported fatality, while Sibulan has 99 cases.

City Health Officer Dr. Maria Sarah Talla reported there were 268 dengue cases in 2017 with zero fatality compared to 380 cases with 4 deaths in 2018.

The fatalities reside in Barangays Daro, Looc, Canday-ay and Poblacion 1.

Local health and barangay officials recently launched a Kontra-Dengue information drive as part of the enhanced campaign to educate the citizens on how to hunt and kill dengue carrying mosquitoes.

Dengue cases in Central Visayas including Dumaguete City and Sibulan have increased, especially during the wet season, thus all efforts are undertaken to ensure a more responsive, coordinated and enhanced campaign against the spread of dengue in the communities.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo expressed his full support to the campaign by providing the necessary funds, logistical support and supplies to the City Health Office to minimize dengue cases in the barangays.

Talla said that they have already started distributing chemically treated window screens for public elementary schools and day care centers; while continuous search and destroy activities of possible breeding grounds of dengue carrying mosquitoes are encourage.

Authorities also suggest the application of larvaecide to stagnant water; the provision of mosquito repellent lotion to day care centers and public schools in time for the opening of classes and massive and sustained clean up drives in the barangays with distribution of IEC on dengue prevention materials.

For Sibulan town, a Kapihan forum is scheduled for public awareness and community participation to prevent dengue on the rise in the area. (jct/PIA7 Negros Oriental)