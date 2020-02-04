04 Feb 2020

Dgte to donate P5M for Taal evacuees

Report
Government of the Philippines
Published on 04 Feb 2020

By Jennifer C. Tilos

DUMAGUETE CITY, Feb. 3 (PIA) -- Dumaguete City has allocated P5 million as financial aid to the cities and municipalities of Batangas that were severely affected by the Taal Volcano eruptions.

Meanwhile, the city also appropriated some P35 million for the construction of Evacuation and Multi-Purpose Center as part of the city government’s pre-disaster management preparation.

This is to shelter hundreds of families in the event of a calamity in the city.

The City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council reported that the cities of Lipa and Tagaytay are the most affected areas in Batangas province caused by the Taal Volcano eruption.

In Lipa City, some 7,324 families or 30,999 individuals were displaced while 3,642 families or 13, 670 individuals were affected in Tagaytay City.

The total allocation approved by the City Council amounted to P40 million taken from the Unobligated Balances of Calendar Years 2017, 2018, and 2019 of the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Fund held in trust. (jct/PIA7 Negros Oriental)

