Dgte CDRRMC to buy 30 mini-ambulances for disaster response

By Jennifer C. Tilos

DUMAGUETE CITY, Jun. 11 (PIA)--Dumaguete City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CDRRMC) approved several projects including the purchase of mini-ambulances from the unexpended balances fund totaling P30.1 million, for each of the 30 component barangays.

CDRRM Officer Rizal Benatero said CDRRMC has proposed the following purchases and projects to be funded by the unexpended balances from 2017-2018 to maximize the city’s preparedness and response during calamities.

Among those approved in the shopping list are the following: purchase of 30 mini-ambulance, P9million; purchase of full size ambulance, P3M; penetrator fire truck, P4.5M; mobile base radio, P342, 000; radio antenna, P170, 000; signage for evacuation centers and disaster prone-areas, P200, 000; water purification truck, P2.5 million; mobile generator set, P800, 000; mobile kitchen, P800, 000; fuel, lubricants during operations, P694, 000; various equipment for rescuers, P1 million and water trailer, P 900, 000.

Meanwhile, other proposed expenses will also involve the construction of water tower, P500, 000; conduct of CBMS, P5Mn and the repair of evacuation center P358, 455.65.

Benatero added that the city also plans to buy the so-called “ambucycle” that will promptly respond to any emergency that will operated by a well-trained first responder capable of maneuvering the unit amid heavy traffic so that first-aid can be administered to victims of accidents or disaster. (jct/PIA7-Negros Oriental with reports from CPIO Dems Demecillo)