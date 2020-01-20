DFA, PHIVOLCS, OCD Conduct Joint Briefing on Taal Volcano Eruption for Diplomatic Corps

19 Janaury 2020 –– Foreign diplomats and officials from a total of 60 embassies and ten international organizations based in the country attended a briefing hosted by the Department of Foreign Affairs on 16 January 2020 on the Taal Volcano eruption and related ongoing responses.

Dr. Renato U. Solidum, Jr., Undersecretary of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) and Officer-in-Charge of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) gave a presentation on the Taal volcano eruption, associated phenomena and hazards, and safety advice.

Assistant Secretary Kristoffer James E. Purisima, Deputy Administrator for Administration of the Office of Civil Defense (OCD), meanwhile, provided a briefing on the impact and damages caused by the eruption, the ongoing emergency disaster response operations of the government.

Addressing the proceedings, DFA Undersecretary for Administration J. Eduardo Malaya assured the diplomatic corps of the Department’s interest in the welfare of foreign missions in the country amidst the continuing threat of a further eruption, as the Philippine Government accords due priority to the safety and needs of the evacuees and residents within the evacuation and danger zones.

The briefing closed with an open forum, during which the Embassies and international organizations were able to secure clarification regarding the prevailing risks and the overall situation, delineation of responsibilities, as well as channels of communication and coordination.

The briefing was jointly organized by the DFA’s Office of the Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Concerns (OUCSCC), Office of the Undersecretary for Policy (OUP), Office of Asian and Pacific Affairs (ASPAC), Office of Protocol (OP), Office of Strategic Communications and Research (OSCR), Office of Asset Management and Support Services (OAMSS), and the Intelligence and Security Unit (ISU). END