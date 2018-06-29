DFA Hosts International Workshop on Disaster Risk Reduction in Bohol

BOHOL 28 June 2018 — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) opened on 19 June 2018 a four-day Regional Workshop on Disaster Risk Reduction, Preparedness and Disaster Displacement in the province of Bohol, the epicenter of the 2013 Central Visayas earthquake.

Acting Assistant Secretary Noralyn Jubaira-Baja of the DFA Office of United Nations and International Organizations (UNIO) welcomed more than 60 government officials and experts from Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, and Timor Leste, as well as international partners.

The workshop is a dialogue among governments to inspire solutions and further collaboration to strengthen resilience in their respective communities. END